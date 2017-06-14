TPM DC In it, but not of it.

GOP Baseball Practice Shooting Looms Over ‘Violent Extremism’ Senate Hearing

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published June 14, 2017 10:59 am
Views

Just a few hours after members of Congress, staffers and Capitol Police officers were reportedly shot at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, the chair and ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee used their opening statements at a hearing on “violent extremism” to address the morning’s violence.

Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) emphasized that the committee’s priority is “countering extremism and violence in any form, including Islamist terrorism.”

“There’s no way anybody can deny we have a problem worldwide in terms of extremism and violence,” he said. “We witnessed it just a few hours ago on a baseball field for a charity event.”

Republican lawmakers who were at the baseball practice described the suspected shooter, who was in police custody, as a middle-aged white male, and police reportedly say they have found no connection to international terrorism.

Johnson went on to indicate the hearing’s guest experts, who were all invited to speak about Muslim terrorism specifically. “I appreciate those who stand up and tell the truth and describe reality in a world that is very, very dangerous, in a world that doesn’t want to hear the truth and reality.” He then spent several minutes talking about how much the United States welcomes immigrants and how those immigrants must “accept constitutional law” and “assimilate.”

“We’ve got to get to the point where people feel free and safe to go practice in the morning on a baseball field, or walk a street, or raise their family,” he said.

In her own opening statement, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), the top Democrat on the committee, also referenced the shooting, but seemed to hit back at Johnson for appearing to draw a connection between the morning’s tragedy and Islam.

“Make no mistake about it: what we saw this morning was evil,” she said. “I hope that this hearing doesn’t stray from the fact that we should be focusing on the evil, on violence, on enforcing our criminal laws against evil and violence. We should be focusing on those people who twist and distort any religion, be it Islam or Christianity or Buddhism. They’re an exception to the rule, not the rule. We should not focus on religion and the freedoms our country embraces.”

“Our danger, at least to date, has not been from those who slip into the country unnoticed, who illegally cross our borders, or who are seeking refuge from a humanitarian crisis,” she added. “That’s not where the danger has come from. It has come from people who are Americans, or who are legally in this country, who have been radicalized. We face threats from a range of sources, including white supremacists, eco-terrorists, ISIS-sympathizers—there is a long list.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

FBI: 'Too Early To Tell' If Gunman Targeted GOP Lawmakers 5 minutes ago

The FBI on Wednesday said it was "too early to tell" if Republican members...

Police: FBI Taking Over Investigation Into Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice 19 minutes ago

Alexandria Police Chief Mike Brown announced Wednesday that the FBI will take over the investigation...

Sen. Flake 'Estimates More Than 50 Shots Were Fired' 20 minutes ago

The office of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who was present at the Republican congressional...

Reports: GOP Baseball Practice Shooter Not Linked To International Terrorism 32 minutes ago

Law enforcement officials said there are no indications that the gunman who fired at a...

Trump Cancels Labor Department Event Following Congressional Shooting 41 minutes ago

President Donald Trump cancelled a scheduled speech at the Labor Department Wednesday following a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.