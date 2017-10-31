TPM DC In it, but not of it.

GOP Senators Pour Cold Water On Bannon Push To Defund Mueller Probe

PIN-IT
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. McCain, who graduated from the Academy in 1958, returned to his alma mater to address the Brigade of Midshipmen on leadership and service to the nation. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/AP
By Published October 31, 2017 3:50 pm
Views

Three Republican senators told TPM on Tuesday that they oppose calls from former White House adviser Steve Bannon to defund Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and administration and the Russian government. Because Republicans only have a 52-seat majority in the Senate, those three would be enough to block such a bill from passage if it ever came to the Senate floor.

An amendment has already been introduced in the House that would completely defund Mueller’s work after six months, and limit the scope of what he can investigate, but several senators said they would vote against such a measure if it made its way to the upper chamber.

“I would oppose, and so would the American people,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said Tuesday. “The American people want a complete and thorough investigation. That’s one thing I know.”

Stepping into the Senate elevators, he repeated his usual metaphor for Mueller’s investigation and the crimes it may uncover going forward. “It’s a centipede,” he quipped. “More shoes are going to drop.”

McCain’s fellow Arizonan, Sen. Jeff Flake, agreed that Congress should not strip the special counsel of his funding: “I would not support it,” he said. ‘He needs to continue to investigate. I have confidence in Bob Mueller.”

McCain and Flake are two of the Senate GOP’s most outspoken members with little to lose—the former struggling with terminal cancer and the latter having already announced he’ll retire in 2019. But at least one newly-elected Republican senator is also openly opposed to any effort to defund Mueller’s probe.

“I don’t want to deny the DOJ and special counsel the resources they need,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told reporters Tuesday. “Now, I don’t want to see them go hog wild and waste money either, but I don’t want to do anything to try to hurt their effort.”

In the wake of Monday’s news that Mueller had secured the indictments of two former Trump campaign officials and struck a plea deal with a third, other Republican senators offered that they are generally opposed to any effort to shut down the investigation, but wouldn’t completely close the door on defunding down the road.

“If the counsel is doing his job, and they’ve followed the facts and done what they’re supposed to do, and they’re looking for justice and truth, I think the people ought to support them,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) told TPM. “But if you have misconduct by the special counsel, then they ought to fire him or they ought to cut his money off. We’ll see what happens.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Senator Pushes Back: 'There Was No Compromise To Make' In Civil War about 2 hours ago

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Tuesday pushed back on White House chief of staff John Kelly's...

Report: Mueller Will Interview Hope Hicks After Trump Returns From Asia Trip about 3 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks, and other...

NYC Mayor: Eight Dead After Driver Rams Into People On Bike Path about 4 hours ago

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Tuesday after a...

WH: Media Should Stop Pushing Narrative That We Are 'Racially Charged' about 5 hours ago

The White House blamed the media for pushing a “racially charged and divided White...

White House Stands By USDA Nom Clovis Despite His Emails With Papadopolous about 6 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday afternoon indicated that the administration...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.