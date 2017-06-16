Feinstein: Trump Tweets Make Me Worry He’ll Try To Fire Mueller, Deputy AG

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) warned Friday that President Donald Trump’s tweets were making her “increasingly concerned” that he intends to oust the two officials overseeing the sprawling federal investigation into Russia’s election interference: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the special counsel he appointed, Robert Mueller.

“The message the president is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired,” Feinstein said in a statement. “That’s undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the president’s oath of office.”

Trump has in the past 24 hours written a number of tweets calling the Russia probe a “witch hunt” being carried out by Rosenstein, Mueller and “very bad people.”

Just this morning, in a puzzlingly phrased missive, Trump bemoaned reports that he is under investigation for obstruction of justice after abruptly firing FBI Director James Comey last month. He appeared to blame Rosenstein for this development, writing, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

Trump reportedly asked Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to write memos justifying Comey’s firing, but later said on national television that he planned to dismiss Comey so regardless of their recommendations, in part because of the “Russia thing.”

Feinstein noted that Trump does not actually have the authority to fire Mueller, and that any effort to appoint a replacement for Rosenstein with an eye toward shutting down the investigation would result in a “rude awakening” for the President.

“Even his staunchest supporters will balk at such a blatant effort to subvert the law,” Feinstein said.

