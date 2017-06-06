TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Cheers! DC Bars Gear Up For Comey’s Testimony With Watch Party Plans

FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify as the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence holds first public hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and the murky web of contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published June 6, 2017 3:16 pm
Washington, D.C. is gearing up for fired FBI Director James Comey’s hotly anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in punny, boozy style.

Comey is expected to discuss how President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the bureau’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to CNN. He is also likely to face questions about whether Trump asked him for a loyalty oath or made any other attempts to interfere in the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

No matter what, several bars in Washington, D.C. (and no small number of Twitter users) are treating the hearing as a must-watch event and opening early so patrons can watch Comey’s testimony with drinks in hand.

Shaw’s Tavern is scheduled to open early at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, half an hour before the hearing is scheduled to begin, and announced on Facebook that it will offer Russian vodka shots and an “FBI” sandwich and breakfast.

“Come on… you know you want to watch the drama unfold,” the bar posted. “The hearing starts at 10am on all 5 tv’s with sound.”

Rob Heim, the general manager of Shaw’s Tavern, told TPM he was “pretty surprised” by the amount of interest in a Comey watch party.

“This weekend I was visiting my mother in Florida and a promotion came on TV for the upcoming hearing and she said to me, who would watch that? And I said, well, actually in D.C. a lot of people would,” Heim said. “And right before I got on my flight back I put together the Facebook page quickly, or Facebook invite.”

He said the event has “kind of blown up since that.”

“For the debates and election night, we’ve always had a full crowd,” Heim said. “I was a little bit surprised just because of the time it is of day, and I feel like a lot of people have to work, but it seems like a lot of people have been calling and asking if we have WiFi. They’re planning on bringing their laptops and working from the bar.”

The Partisan bar announced on Tuesday that it will open Thursday at 10 a.m. ET with “TVs tuned into the hearing and sound on full blast.”

“Of course, libations will be involved,” the bar posted on Facebook. “We’re offering The Last Word and Drop The Bomb cocktails.”

Molly Hippolitus, communications director at the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, told TPM that both cocktails “are actually already on offer” at the Partisan.

“Obviously, the names lend themselves nicely to the concept of a Comey hearing watch party,” she said. “It was a natural fit given our name and concept.”

Comey Hearing viewing party. Thursday. Be here. Grab a breakfast sandwich at Red Apron Butcher then snag a seat at the…

Posted by The Partisan on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

 

Duffy’s Irish Pub announced Monday that it will open early on Thursday and will offer the “Covfefe Cocktail,” named after an enigmatic tweet Trump posted last week, as well as “FREE WIFI in case you need to pretend you are working.”

Some have more laid-back plans for the hearing, however.

Is it Thursday yet?

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
