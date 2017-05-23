Brennan: Intel Showed Contacts Between Russian Officials And People Involved With Trump Camp

Former CIA Director John Brennan confirmed Tuesday to the House Intelligence Committee that “Russia brazenly interfered in the 2016 election process,” saying this fact “should be clear to everyone” by this point.

Then, under questioning from Rep. Thomas Rooney (R-FL), Brennan went further, saying that he left office with “unresolved questions” about whether Russia had worked with any “U.S. persons” involved in the 2016 campaign to influence the outcome.

Based on what he knows about Russia from decades of work as an intelligence officer, Brennan said: “They try to suborn individuals and try to get individuals, including U.S. individuals, to act on their behalf—wittingly or unwittingly,” he said. “I was worried about the number of contacts that the Russians had with U.S. persons. Therefore, by the time I left office on January 20th, I had unresolved questions in my mind, as to whether or not the Russians had been successful in getting U.S. persons involved in the campaign or not to work on their behalf again either in a witting or unwitting fashion.”

Brennan said he does not know whether any Americans engaged in “actively conspiring” with Russia, but says he found evidence of contacts between Russian officials and Americans troubling enough to warrant a serious investigation.

“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign,” he said. “I was concerned because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals. And it raised questions in my mind again whether or not the Russians were able to gain the cooperation of those individuals.”

That cooperation, he noted, could have happened even without the knowledge of the U.S. participant. “Frequently, individuals who go along the treasonous path do not even realize they’re along that path until it gets to be a bit too late,” he said.

Asked if the individuals he was referring to were official members of the Trump campaign, Brennan declined to identify them due to the classified nature of the intelligence in question.

He reiterated under questioning that he “saw interaction” between Russian officials and people in Trump’s inner circle that “raised questions in my mind about what was the true nature of it.”

Brennan noted that such interactions are not in and of themselves suspicious, and are in fact common, but the fact that the contacts happened at the very time the CIA was learning about Russian attempts to hack and influence the 2016 election raised his suspicions.

“I don’t have sufficient information to make a determination whether or not such cooperation or complicity or collusion was taking place, but I know that there was a basis to have individuals pull those threads,” he said, emphasizing that he supports the FBI’s decision to investigate the matter.