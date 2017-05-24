TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Top House Intel Dem: ‘Good Reason’ For Trump-Russia Investigation

PIN-IT
Michael Bonfigli, The Christian Science Monitor
By Published May 24, 2017 12:13 pm
Views

Responding to claims from the White House and Republican lawmakers that the congressional and FBI probes into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is a partisan “witch hunt,” the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee laid out why he believes there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing to warrant a serious investigation.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a former federal prosecutor, explained to reporters Wednesday morning that there is a high bar for each of the steps the federal government has taken to get to the bottom of how Russian operatives interfered in the 2016 presidential election and whether they worked with anyone associated with the Trump campaign.

“There was a good reason for the [CIA] Director to pass on information to the FBI,” he said. “There was a good reason for the FBI to launch an investigation. There was a good reason to appoint a special counsel. I don’t think any of that happens in the context of a presidential campaign without there being a reason for it. You don’t do that based on a suspicion or a hunch.”

Schiff’s comments echoed the testimony of former CIA Director John Brennan, who told the committee on Tuesday why he sounded the alarm about contacts he discovered between people working for the Trump campaign and Russian officials. 

“I was worried about the number of contacts that the Russians had with U.S. persons,” he said, noting that those contacts happened at the very time the CIA was learning about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election. “By the time I left office on January 20th, I had unresolved questions in my mind as to whether or not the Russians had been successful in getting U.S. persons involved in the campaign or not to work on their behalf either in a witting or unwitting fashion.”

“I don’t have sufficient information to make a determination whether or not such cooperation or complicity or collusion was taking place,” Brennan said under questioning. “But I know that there was a basis to have individuals pull those threads.”

After that hearing, the White House put out a statement misrepresenting Brennan’s remarks. “Despite a year of investigation, there is still no evidence of any Russia-Trump campaign collusion,” the statement read.

Schiff said Wednesday that such dismissive statements could be “a pattern from the White House of interference or worse” in the federal probes. 

“He thinks the U.S. investigation is a hoax—’fake news.’ That sends a terrible message to our allies who are deeply concerned about Russian malevolence,” he said.

Schiff also echoed Brennan’s assertion that individuals in Trump’s inner circle may have aided Russian government officials without even realizing it. Asked by a reporter if it was “illegal to be a useful idiot,” Schiff smiled and repeated: “It’s not illegal to be a useful idiot.”

“But if there were U.S. persons conspiring with the Russians to steal documents, or coordinate the release of documents, that would violate a number of laws,” he added.

Schiff noted that even if his committee does not uncover any behind-the-scenes collusion, it is worth examining the troubling aspects of Trump’s relationship with Russia that have happened out in the open—from the unauthorized sharing of highly classified Israeli intelligence with Russia’s ambassador and foreign minister to exchanges of praise with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 campaign.

“A lot of what the Russians did is try to make nice with the president and say flattering things about the President, because they know simple flattery gets you a long way with this President, he said.  

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Trump Told Duterte US Has Two Nuclear Subs Near Korean Peninsula 37 minutes ago

President Donald Trump in April told Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the United States has...

Dem Reps Ask Deutsche Bank For Info On Trump Accounts, Ties To Russia about 1 hours ago

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked Deutsche Bank for information on the accounts that President Donald...

Paul Ryan: James Comey Is Not A Nut Job about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) broke with President Trump's reported assessment of former FBI...

Giuliani Now Claims He Had No Official Role In Crafting Trump's Travel Ban about 2 hours ago

Former New York Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani denied on Monday that he...

Reports: Trump Hires Marc Kasowitz As Outside Counsel Amid Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump has hired Marc Kasowitz to serve as outside legal counsel and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.