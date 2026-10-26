‘We Don’t Have the Water for It’: Arizona AG Bets on Data Center Outrage in Final Stretch of Campaign

‘We Don’t Need Fifty More Data Centers’
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is making the waning days of her campaign for reelection all about the widespread backlash to data center construction in her state — and the ways in which she has worked to try to limit an explosion of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Arizona that drains the state’s already-low water supply. If she can harness bipartisan and pervasive public outrage on the issue, she may be able to not only boost her own reelection prospects, but also help Democrats down ballot who may be on the verge of taking back one chamber of the state legislature for the first time in 60 years.
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