Where Things Stand
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. TPM illustration/Getty Images

‘We Don’t Have the Water for It’: Arizona AG Bets on Data Center Outrage in Final Stretch of Campaign

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10.26.26 | 5:42 pm

‘We Don’t Need Fifty More Data Centers’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is making the waning days of her campaign for reelection all about the widespread backlash to data center construction in her state — and the ways in which she has worked to try to limit an explosion of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Arizona that drains the state’s already-low water supply. If she can harness bipartisan and pervasive public outrage on the issue, she may be able to not only boost her own reelection prospects, but also help Democrats down ballot who may be on the verge of taking back one chamber of the state legislature for the first time in 60 years.

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Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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  2. Can someone enlighten me as to how the unlikely event of Hegseth being named Senator from Tennessee to replace Blackburn could possibly shoot down the possibility of impeachment for his stupidity as Secretary of Defense?

    Sure, he could vote against the articles - but I don’t think he’s figured out he would have little to no influence on the other Senators, particularly given that even many of the GQP don’t like this clown.

  3. So the Guardian is now reporting that Jim Comey has been charged by the DOJ for the third time.

    Now the charges file have to do with two counts of leaking information related to national defense back in 2016.

    Probably bumping up against statute of limitations or some such, but this is more harassment than it is law enforcement, especially with how much national security stuff has been leaked by this administration.

  4. From the morning memo thread, he’s apparently been “charged” without an indictment. Not sure how that works…

  5. Do we even have to ask?

    We have a DOJ that is suing in court for election results that haven’t even happened yet.

    We’re not talking Clarence Darrow here.

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