Prime Badge
Voting Rights
weekly primer
Jun 24, 2019

Voting Rights: The Latest Effort To Restrict The Vote In Florida Involves Parking Permits

/ @Tierney_Megan

This is your weekly roundup of voting rights stories we’re watching, published every Monday.  SCOTUS WATCH: We’re still waiting on the Supreme Court to decide whether a citizenship question can stay on the 2020 census. That ruling is likely coming this week. But in the meantime, the plaintiffs in the Maryland case challenging the question convinced a judge he needs to rethink his finding that the question wasn’t added with a discriminatory intent. That decision comes after the plaintiffs put forward new evidence suggesting that the question, in fact, was. Ultimately, it will be up to the 4th Circuit, where the Maryland case has been appealed, to decide how that issue is handled. We’re also waiting on decisions in two partisan gerrymandering cases, one from Maryland and the other from North Carolina. The Hofeller File Fallout Continues: Republicans are really unhappy that voting rights groups now have their hands on files from the GOP’s go-to gerrymandering guru, who died last…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content.

Already a member? SIGN IN

This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?

Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR

Join Now For $1

Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need

APPLY HERE

495 WORDS
Recent Editions
More Weekly Primers
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: