This Week: Small Victories In Cases Challenging Voter Suppression Laws
Voting rights advocates had two important procedural victories in recent days in their efforts to challenge suppressive laws in court: New Hampshire: A federal judge in New Hampshire is letting a lawsuit challenging the state’s backdoor way to make voting more burdensome for students move forward. New Hampshire Republicans changed the legal definition of residency — a move that had the effect of requiring students to register their cars and get New Hampshire driver’s licenses if they want to vote in the state. The judge denied the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit in a opinion that noted that, while the state’s defenses of the law may “be compelling at a later stage,” the challengers had “sufficiently alleged that the HB 1264 was intended and designed to target younger voters, and that the statutory changes will burden young voters.” Tennessee: Likewise, a lawsuit brought in Tennessee against a new law targeting voter registration drives survived a motion to dismiss. The federal judge there…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need