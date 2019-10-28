This Week: Pennsylvania Eyes Voter Reforms Ahead Of 2020
New NC Partisan Gerrymandering Case To Stay In Front Of State Court: The North Carolina GOP’s bid to short circuit the latest partisan gerrymandering lawsuit was batted down Tuesday. The Republican legislators — who are being sued for the U.S. congressional map they drew — sought to move the case from state court, where it will be in front of a panel of judges who already threw out state legislative maps, to a federal court A federal judge denied the request. As the legal battle continues, lawmakers are also looking at redistricting reform bills that would curb legislators’ role in drawing the maps after the 2020 census. Here is a rundown of some of the bills up for consideration. Deal Reached To Ease Voting in PA: Pennsylvania Republicans reached a deal last week with the state’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe on a set of election law changes that will for the most part make it easier to vote in the…
