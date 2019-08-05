Voting Rights: Michigan GOP Lawsuit Kicks Off New Wave Of Redistricting Legal Fights
The Post-Rucho redistricting wars begin: Michigan Republicans are challenging the independent redistricting commission the state’s voters approved last year. The lawsuit is somewhat of a longshot, but it is a preview of the larger legal battle to come. Gerrymandering foes are doubling down on advocating for independent commissions, which would shift the power to draw districts away from legislators — who have an incentive to create maps that entrench their power — and towards outsiders. These groups see such commissions critical tool to curb extreme partisan gerrymandering now that the Supreme Court — in its Rucho v. Common Cause decision — has ended the use of federal lawsuits to challenge maps as partisan gerrymanders. Fight over anti-student voting measures heats up: There are at least two places where efforts to make it harder for students to vote are bubbling up in the courts. New Hampshire: A lawsuit challenging a backdoor way the state has made it harder for students to…
