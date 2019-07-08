Voting Rights: Here’s What’s Next In The Census Mess
Trump’s Census Mess: Since the Supreme Court last month blocked Secretary Wilbur Ross’ original move to add a census citizenship question, the situation devolved into an absolute mess. Josh had a good rundown of how we got here, but the abbreviated version is: DOJ on Tuesday: no citizenship question on 2020 census Trump on Wednesday morning: we’re going to get it re-added DOJ on Wednesday afternoon: we’re looking at options to re-add it DOJ on Friday: we’re still looking, but not ready to say how we’re going to do it DOJ on Monday: we found a “pathway” that will become known in the next “day or two” We are now waiting until Friday for the DOJ’s response to a request by the legal challengers in New York that a judge permanently block the question from the census, given the federal government’s previous claims of a June 30 printing deadline. Friday is also the deadline for the administration to object to…
