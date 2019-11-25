This Week: Trump Admin. Effort To Collect Citizenship Data Chugs Along
Census Case Fallout Continues. When it comes to the Trump administration’s efforts to use the census to boost Republicans, it was another busy news week. The administration responded to the latest allegations about the evidence it withheld in the census citizenship question litigation. In sworn statements, key officials claimed they did not recall having the communications that were withheld. The tab the administration has agreed to pay for the opposing side’s attorneys’ fees in the case has grown to $9 million. The administration’s back-up plan to assemble the citizenship data is chugging along, with at least one state agreeing to provide DMV records that the bureau requested for the project. North Carolina Congressional Map Still In Flux: The North Carolina state court that found that Republican lawmakers illegally gerrymandered their maps is not ready to OK the legislature’s attempt to fix the U.S. congressional map. The filing deadline for congressional candidates was pushed back, as the court considers whether to redraw…
