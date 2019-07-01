Prime Badge
Voting Rights
weekly primer
Jul 1, 2019

This Week: SCOTUS Ruling Leaves Fate Of Census Citizenship Question Unclear

/ @Tierney_Megan

This is your weekly roundup of voting rights stories we’re watching, published every Monday.  SCOTUS Shocker: John Roberts sided with the liberals to block — for now — the Trump administration’s census citizenship question. His opinion left plenty of room for the administration to re-add it — the only thing that might stop them is time. We should get a sense on Monday whether Trump is going to back down, or whether he’ll push back the survey’s printing deadline to give adding the question another go. Partisan Gerrymandering Gets SCOTUS’ OK: The conservative majority gave politicians the green light to gerrymander to their little hearts’ content — as long as it’s for partisan, and not racial, reasons. The court said Thursday that the federal judiciary had no authority to review the constitutionality of those maps. Voting rights advocates are vowing to use other methods — like state court challenges and independent commissions — to rein in the practice, but election…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content.

Already a member? SIGN IN

This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?

Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR

Join Now For $1

Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need

APPLY HERE

500 WORDS
Recent Editions
More Weekly Primers
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: