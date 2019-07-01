This Week: SCOTUS Ruling Leaves Fate Of Census Citizenship Question Unclear
This is your weekly roundup of voting rights stories we’re watching, published every Monday. SCOTUS Shocker: John Roberts sided with the liberals to block — for now — the Trump administration’s census citizenship question. His opinion left plenty of room for the administration to re-add it — the only thing that might stop them is time. We should get a sense on Monday whether Trump is going to back down, or whether he’ll push back the survey’s printing deadline to give adding the question another go. Partisan Gerrymandering Gets SCOTUS’ OK: The conservative majority gave politicians the green light to gerrymander to their little hearts’ content — as long as it’s for partisan, and not racial, reasons. The court said Thursday that the federal judiciary had no authority to review the constitutionality of those maps. Voting rights advocates are vowing to use other methods — like state court challenges and independent commissions — to rein in the practice, but election…
