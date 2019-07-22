Voting Rights: A Look At The Ongoing Fallout From The Census Citizenship Case
President Trump may have backed down from the census citizenship question fight, but the ripple effects of that battle are still being felt: The ACLU is continuing to pursue sanctions against the Trump administration for allegedly obscuring key facts about the question’s origins during the litigation. The House held Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt for not cooperating with Congress’ investigation into the question. The vote sets the stage for the House to go to court to get the census-related documents that lawmakers seek. The White House is trying to push out a top Ross aide from Commerce, in part due to his bungling of the question. Advocates for an accurate count are still working to mitigate the damage already done to the survey by the push to add the question, news of which may have sown confusion and, in immigrant communities, fear. I noted at Prime that I am keeping a close eye on a census…
