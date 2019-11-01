This Week: House Makes Impeachment Process Official
Notes from the impeachment proceedings House makes it official: In a nearly party-line vote in the House on Thursday, the process for the impeachment inquiry was formalized with a 232-196 floor vote. The move will allow Democrats to bring their evidence surrounding Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine public with open-door hearings. The move will also leave Republicans without their central complaint– that the investigation has been largely private with testimonies occurring behind closed doors. No Republicans voted in favor of the resolution and two Democrats voted against it. Testimonies: National Security Council official Tim Morrison testified this week, arguing that he did not find the contents of Trump’s call to be illegal, but admitting that a top diplomat working on Trump’s pressure campaign did tell him that the aid to Ukraine was being withheld while Trump awaited confirmation on an investigation into the Bidens. Morrison also told lawmakers he was warned about Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s pressure campaign. He’s expected to…
