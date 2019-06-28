Prime Badge
Jun 28, 2019

This Week: Mueller Agrees To Testify, Trump Jokingly Warns Putin Not To Meddle

/ @Nicole_Lafond

With Democrats consumed by presidential debates and monumental Supreme Court rulings, and with President Trump out of the country in Japan, it was a quiet week in the world of Russia-spin-off investigations into the President. Here’s what you may have missed amid the 2020-fixated week: Mueller agrees to testify before Congress: Following a congressional subpoena, Mueller has agreed to appear before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, in a public session, to testify about his investigation and report. The testimony will take place on July 17. Mueller has already indicated that he would not divulge anything beyond what’s in his report. Trump makes an election meddling wise crack to … Putin: It wouldn’t be the Trump-era if the President didn’t yuk it up with a foreign power while implicitly undermining his own intelligence community. During his sit down with the Russian President, Trump continued his attempt to downplay special counsel Robert Mueller and the IC’s findings — that the Russian government interfered…

