This Week In Voting Rights: MO GOP Revives Push To Undo Redistricting Reform

Missouri Redistricting Fight Heats Up: Missouri Republicans are trying yet again to dismantle the anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018. Like attempts in the past, the current proposal would also overhaul redistricting so districts are equalized by citizen adults, rather than total population — the same, anti-immigrant, GOP-favoring power grab that appeared to be the motivation behind the failed census citizenship question. A filibuster blocked the legislature from advancing the proposal last week, but voting rights advocates expect the measure will be taken up again either this week or next. Texas’ Voter Registration Battle Continues: A court case challenging Texas’ refusal to update individuals’ voter registration information when those people update their driver’s licenses information took another turn last week. The trial judge ordered that the state update the registrations of the three individual plaintiffs who brought the case, however the judge indicated he would not issue a solution to the legal challenge until a later date. The…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content. Already a member? SIGN IN This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff? Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR Join Now For $1