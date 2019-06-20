Prime Badge
Trump Swamp
weekly primer
Jun 20, 2019

This Week: Former Boeing Exec Is Out, Former Raytheon Lobbyist Is In At Trump’s Pentagon

/ @mattshuham

Shortly after Yahoo News reported on turbulence in former Boeing executive and then-acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan’s past — apparently the White House had long known about it — Shanahan’s nomination to be permanent secretary was pulled and he was replaced by Army Secretary Mark Esper. Esper, as Shanahan, has roots in the weapons industry: A longtime top Raytheon lobbyist, he earlier represented the Aerospace Industries Association of America and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Trump administration announced its proposed, considerably more relaxed, replacement for the Obama-era Clean Power Plan Wednesday, called “Affordable Clean Energy.” It’s a long-sought victory for fossil fuel interest groups, who’ve had quite a bit of access to the Trump EPA. Earlier this week, in fact, HuffPost revealed that top three EPA staffers attended an event hosted by the right-wing-donor-funded “Cooler Heads Coalition” group, which peddles climate science denial. Associate administrator Tate Bennett, senior counsel David Harlow and then-spokeswoman Liz Bowman, since departed from the…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content.

Already a member? SIGN IN

This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?

Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR

Join Now For $1

Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need

APPLY HERE

500 WORDS
Recent Editions
More Weekly Primers
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: