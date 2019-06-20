This Week: Former Boeing Exec Is Out, Former Raytheon Lobbyist Is In At Trump’s Pentagon
Shortly after Yahoo News reported on turbulence in former Boeing executive and then-acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan’s past — apparently the White House had long known about it — Shanahan’s nomination to be permanent secretary was pulled and he was replaced by Army Secretary Mark Esper. Esper, as Shanahan, has roots in the weapons industry: A longtime top Raytheon lobbyist, he earlier represented the Aerospace Industries Association of America and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Trump administration announced its proposed, considerably more relaxed, replacement for the Obama-era Clean Power Plan Wednesday, called “Affordable Clean Energy.” It’s a long-sought victory for fossil fuel interest groups, who’ve had quite a bit of access to the Trump EPA. Earlier this week, in fact, HuffPost revealed that top three EPA staffers attended an event hosted by the right-wing-donor-funded “Cooler Heads Coalition” group, which peddles climate science denial. Associate administrator Tate Bennett, senior counsel David Harlow and then-spokeswoman Liz Bowman, since departed from the…
