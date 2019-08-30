Prime Badge
Trump Investigations
weekly primer
Aug 30, 2019

This Week: Comey Wants An Apology

/ @Nicole_Lafond

There were several developments in the world of Trump investigations during the slow week leading up to the Labor Day weekend. While Trump feuded with Fox News, here’s what you might have missed.  Michael Flynn sentencing is still uncertain: It is still unclear whether former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will be forced to serve jail time after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. Flynn hired a new legal team after his first sentencing hearing went haywire. This week, the new team continued to clash with the prosecution over whether Flynn’s case is ready for sentencing. Flynn’s lawyers asked for more time to familiarize themselves with Flynn’s case and claimed the government was suppressing some of the documents necessary to the case. They offered to file a joint status report in three months, but prosecutors asked for the judge to schedule a status conference hearing next week. The judge ultimately scheduled a status conference for Sept. 10. Comey violated…

