This Week: Trump Hotel Spikes Prices Ahead Of Republican Senators’ Retreat
Republican senators are holding their annual retreat at a conspicuous D.C. landmark today and tomorrow: The Trump International Hotel. It’s going to cost them. The President, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and several other senators are taking part in the event, which is hosted by their official campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee. CREW noted that rates on the rooms went up nearly three times their average on the days the retreat was taking place: The two least expensive room types at the hotel went for $1,345 and $1,395. The spike sticks out like a sore thumb in this screen capture from CREW: The same sort of spike occurred during the last-minute July Fourth spectacular that the commander-in-chief mandated, CREW noted: Hotel guests were required to book multiple nights in the rooms, and the adjacent nights saw a dramatic price increase. Ukraine diplomat advertised that he was staying at Trump hotel. Lobbyists, domestic elected officials and foreign governments pay…
