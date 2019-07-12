Prime Badge
Trump Swamp
weekly primer
Jul 12, 2019

This Week: Trump Doral Loses Strip Club Clientele

/ @mattshuham

Trump’s July 4 “Salute To America” came and went with a bang. Well, multiple bangs, coordinated across three companies and nearly a million dollars in donated labor and pyrotechnics. As we reported last week, the proprietors of both Phantom Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci denied to TPM over the phone that they expected anything from the White House in exchange for their donation of a fireworks show in the nation’s capital on Independence Day. But there is an issue near and dear to both the fireworks industry and the Trump administration: Tariffs. The American Pyrotechnics Association has been pushing hard to get fireworks imports removed from a threatened list of potential tariff targets. The smoke-choked skies in D.C. attested, perhaps, to a lack of forethought about how much haze the “Salute to America” show would create. Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan described it to TPM as “dozens and dozens” of shells going off at a time. Strip Club Golf Tournament At…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content.

Already a member? SIGN IN

This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?

Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR

Join Now For $1

Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need

APPLY HERE

500 WORDS
Recent Editions
More Weekly Primers
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: