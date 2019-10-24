This Week: Trump Admin Books $60,000 In Hotel Rooms For Riyadh Finance Event
More families were separated than previously claimed claimed: In her first interview since leaving office, former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she “spoke truth to power” during her time in the Trump administration. But Nielsen, along with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump, is responsible for the family separation policy. “I don’t regret enforcing the law,” she said in the interview Tuesday, even though the law does not require separating families. A few days prior to Nielsen’s interview, the administration revealed that 1,250 more families had been separated than it initially admitted. That followed a six month search instigated by an inspector general’s report that found that thousands more families could have been separated than officials acknowledged. Don’t mind the murdered journalist. Despite its hand waiving about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, the Trump administration has offered a warm embrace of the Saudi regime. Most recently: Reports indicate that Jared Kushner — who…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need