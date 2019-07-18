This Week: Swamp Creature Phone(d) Home
Swamp Creature Phone(d) Home — New emails obtained by Pacific Standard magazine illustrate the much-greater-than-we-knew level of communication between a Trump administration political staffer and his former employer, the right-wing advocacy group Texas Public Policy Foundation. “Keep fighting,” the staffer, Doug Domenech told an old TPPF colleague at one point in 2017, referring to the group’s lawsuit against Domenech’s own agency, the Department of the Interior. In this case, TPPF was suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a DOI sub-agency, in an attempt to remove a rarely seen spider from the endangered species list. Another suit that Domenech and TPPF discussed at DOI headquarters was settled a few months later, in what TPPF called a “major win.” Prior to these new emails, a DOI spokesperson described two back-to-back meetings Domenech held with TPPF’s Rob Henneke in 2017 as “primarily social in nature.” But the new emails — which among other things revealed that the DOI’s top lawyer attended the…
