This Week: Mulvaney Blows It
This week’s highlights from the impeachment probe: Mulvaney blows it: Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney might not have much time left in President Trump’s good graces. When you’ve lost Sean Hannity, Trump’s often not far behind. During a stunning press briefing on Thursday, Mulvaney made a litany of befuddling admissions, most notably offering that, yes, Trump did mention the conservative conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton’s email server and Russian election meddling in 2016 while withholding military aid from Ukraine. A defiant Mulvaney argued the conversation was “absolutely appropriate” and also bluntly told reporters to “get over it.” We learned a lot from congressional testimonies: House investigators heard from four current and former administration officials this week who offered Congress several nuggets of new information for the House’s impeachment inquiry. Fiona Hill revealed that former national security adviser John Bolton instructed her to tell White House lawyers about Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s pressure campaign. State Department official George Kent…
