This Week: It Looks More Likely DOJ Will Seek Charges Against McCabe
The chances of a McCabe indictment are increasing: The Justice Department told former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s lawyers this week that it would not overrule prosecutors’ recommendation that he be charged for lacking candor during an inspector general probe into media leaks in 2016. The grand jury that has been charged with investigating the claims against McCabe was brought back to reconvene this week, but it is unclear why. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions used the allegations against McCabe as fodder for firing him just hours before his DOJ retirement benefits were about to kick in. McCabe has since sued the Justice Department over the firing. House Judiciary lays ground rules for impeachment inquiry: The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines this week to pass a resolution that details how it will move forward with its impeachment inquiry, setting up the arrangements for how it will question witnesses and how it will ask the President to respond to witness…
