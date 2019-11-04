This Week: Georgia Prepares To Purge 300,000 Voters
Georgia Eyes Purge Of 300,000 Voters: Almost 4 percent of Georgia’s voter registrants stand to be removed from the rolls as the Peach State prepares for a purge scheduled for next month. Some of those voters will be removed because they sat out two elections cycles, with the state using the same use-it-or-lose-it method that the Supreme Court sanctioned for Ohio last year. Georgia is also following in Ohio’s footsteps by releasing a list of the individuals planned for removal so that outside groups can help eligible voters stay on the rolls. When Ohio released such a list for the first time this year, 1-in-5 people on the list confirmed they should to stay on the rolls, raising questions about whether using people’s lack of voter activity is really an accurate way to tell if they moved or died. Georgia voters can make sure they’re not about to be purged here. Pushback Against Gerrymandering Reaches North Carolina’s Congressional Map: North Carolina…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need