This Week: Everyone Sues
It was a week of lawsuits in the world of Trump investigations, filed by two key players in the Russia probe, House Democrats and the President. Strzok sues DOJ over firing: Peter Strzok, a former top FBI official who’s become a boogeyman and prized punching bag for Trump supporters, filed a lawsuit against FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Bill Barr arguing his firing violated his due process and political speech rights. Strzok was terminated after he had already reached an agreement with the FBI’s disciplinary office to be demoted and suspended for 60 days and Strzok agreed not to appeal the decision. But a day after the compromise was reached, Strzok was fired. The former FBI official — whose anti-Trump text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page have provided plenty of fodder for Republicans’ claims of a “Deep State” conspiracy — says the department yielded to outside pressure from Trump and his political allies to punish Strzok. McCabe sues…
