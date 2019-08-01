This Week: Democrats Have Some Questions About Trump’s New UN Ambassador
Did the head of the Department of Interior FOIA office lie to the Senate? That’s what Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) wants to know. Wyden on Tuesday wrote to the Justice Department and the Interior Department’s Inspector General asking them to examine whether Daniel Jorjani lied during a confirmation hearing about the role he and other political appointees played in reviewing public records requests. Jorjani told the committee in May that he didn’t play a role in reviewing requests for public records, but months earlier, then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke put Jorjani in charge of the process. He also said there wasn’t a “heightened awareness” review to give political appointees a chance to sign-off on records requests that pertained to them — that also appeared to be untrue, later reporting showed. Jorjani is currently the principal deputy solicitor at DOI, and is awaiting a Senate confirmation vote to become the department’s solicitor. He joined DOI in 2017 to lead a task force…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need