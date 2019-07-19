This Week: We Get A Look At Cohen Docs
The investigation into Michael Cohen and the hush money payments he arranged to Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougal concluded this week, just a few months after Cohen began his three-year prison sentence for campaign finance violations related to the case. On Monday, federal Judge William H. Pauley III ordered that documents relevant to the case be unsealed for the public with light redactions. “The campaign finance violations discussed in the Materials are a matter of national importance,” the order reads. “Now that the Government’s investigation into those violations has concluded, it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinize the Materials.” The details of the cover-up money given to Stormy Daniels and the arrangement between MacDougal and the National Enquirer have been trickling out for more than a year, but the newly unsealed documents have provided new fodder for scrutiny of the titillating sex-money-porn-star scandal orbiting the President. Our team combed through the unsealed docs. Here’s what we learned. No…
