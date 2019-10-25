This Week: Bombshell Testimony In The Impeachment Inquiry
Big week for the impeachment probe: On Tuesday, Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, delivered the most damning testimony in the impeachment inquiry yet. In his opening statement, he told House investigators that the Trump administration told Ukraine that military aid would be contingent on officials in the country opening a probe into the Ukrainian company with ties to Joe Biden’s son. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who Taylor alleged spoke to both Trump and Ukrainian officials about the quid pro quo, disputed Taylor’s characterization of the conversations. Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official expected to testify in the impeachment probe next week, may settle the question in his testimony. He spoke to Sondland directly about the ambassador’s role in the Ukraine pressure campaign and was present on President Trump’s notorious call with the Ukrainian president. Also this week, top Pentagon official Laura Cooper testified in the House impeachment inquiry, and Senate Democrats submitted…
