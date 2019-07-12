This Week: Mueller Testimony Might Be Delayed Another Week
News of President Trump’s battle to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census, the arrest of the politically well-connected Jeffrey Epstein, and the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta kept us busy this week, but there were a few developments related to various investigations into Trump, too. Here’s what you might have missed: The “public spectacle” might be delayed: Special counsel Robert Mueller’s long awaited testimony before two House committees — or the “public spectacle,” as Attorney General William Barr described it — might be delayed another week. The potential delay would, reportedly, be because members of the House Judiciary Committee, which is larger than the Intelligence Committee, would like to get more time to question Mueller. Mueller had been scheduled to appear before both committees for two hours of questioning. It’s unclear if the delay is actually happening. A spokesperson for the House Judiciary Committee told reporters Friday that the testimony was still set for July 17. While…
