This Week: The One Where Mueller Speaks But Doesn’t Have Much To Say
This week, we watched history unfold before our eyes. But we didn’t learn much. There were mixed reviews of special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday: President Trump was so entertained by the hearing that he jokingly suggested moving his meetings around so he could watch the whole thing. Michael Cohen was reportedly deeply disappointed by Mueller’s performance, which he watched while surrounded by fellow inmates in a New York federal prison. The six-hour affair unveiled little new information about the probe itself and even less about Mueller’s thoughts surrounding the investigation. But TPM made some observations about the most notable moments from the hearing. Mueller made it clear from the start that he would not indulge Republicans’ attempts to quiz him on the origins of the Russia probe. In response to Republicans’ questions about why he investigated Trump if he knew he couldn’t indict him, Mueller pointed lawmakers to Office of Legal Counsel…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need