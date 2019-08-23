This Week: McCabe Finds A New Gig, Overstock CEO Keeps Himself In Russia Story
As President Trump ham-handedly blustered about his interest in purchasing Greenland this week, investigations into him, his campaign and his finances barreled on. Here’s what you might have missed: Nadler wants receipts: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler reached out to his colleagues leading the House Oversight, Intelligence, Financial and Foreign Affairs Committees asking for documents that could be relevant to his committee’s potential impeachment proceedings. While Nadler hasn’t necessarily admitted he wants to pursue impeachment, the top lawmaker has made it clear that his committee’s probe is focused on finding out whether it wants to recommend that the House impeach Trump. Russian troll case gets a tentative trial date: Special counsel Robert Mueller’s case against a Russian troll farm will likely go to trial in April 2020. Lawyers for the company, Concord Management, and the prosecution told Judge Dabney Friedrich this week that they agreed on the trial date. Friedrich hasn’t yet made a final decision. If you’ve forgotten…
