This Week: The Revolving Door And A Stay At A Trump Hotel
Vice President Mike Pence took a page out of the President’s book this week by staying at Trump’s resort on the west coast of Ireland in order to attend meetings 142 miles away in Dublin, which sits on Ireland’s east coast. For comparison, that’s like staying in Portland, Oregon, to work in Seattle, Washington. Pence’s team at first claimed that Trump suggested the Vice President stay at his Irish resort, but they quickly walked that claim back. The new explanation? Pence supposedly wanted to stay near his ancestral home and Hurricane Dorian prompted the White House to make some last-minute bookings. “When Hurricane Dorian required our office to change the schedule on short notice, the decision was made to overnight in Doonbeg for two nights to accommodate official business and public events on both coasts,” Pence’s office said on Tuesday. The President himself also butted in to insist he had no involvement in Pence’s stay at the Trump resort. “I had…
