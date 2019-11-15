This Week: Impeachment Probe Enters Public Phase
The Week In Impeachment Public hearings: The House held its first two public hearings in the impeachment probe this week, with members grilling career diplomats about the highly unusual actions they witnessed from the Trump administration. On Wednesday, Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent testified about the ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in relations with Ukraine. Taylor surprised the room with a new revelation: one of his staffers overheard President Trump on the phone asking EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland about “the investigations.” News broke later that a second embassy staffer also overheard the phone call. On Friday, ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified about the circumstances under which she was abruptly recalled from her post. In the hearing, Yovanovitch revealed that she received the fateful phone call demanding her return to the U.S. during an event honoring a murdered Ukrainian anti-corruption activist. She also picked apart the Republican talking point that…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need