Voting Rights: A Federal Judge Gives Georgia An Election Security Smackdown
Can Census Pull Off the Data Project Trump Needs for an Anti-Immigrant Power Grab? That’s the question many outside census and redistricting experts are raising to me, as they point out the challenges in using existing government records to produce citizenship data reliable enough for redistricting. Meanwhile: The Census Bureau told Congress it is producing the type of citizenship data that can be used for redistricting. There are concerns about how the citizenship data project will affect new privacy protocols the bureau is implementing In a lawsuit seeking the exclusion of undocumented immigrants from apportionment — for which AG Barr previously said the citizenship data could be helpful — 16 states sought to intervene to defend the current system, raising the stakes on the current fight. Some states are working a lot harder than others to make sure the 2020 census counts as many people as possible, per this HuffPost report. The Justice Department is on the hook for at…
