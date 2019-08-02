This Week: Comey Won’t Be Charged For Leaking Memos, Trump Dismisses Russia Threat
President Trump started and ended the week with moves heaping doubt on his intelligence community’s assessment about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Over the weekend he announced that departing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats — who mocked Trump’s trust of Vladimir Putin and issued grave warnings about Russian meddling — would be replaced with Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), a deeply pro-Trump legislator who’s spent years calling for an “investigate the investigators”-esque response to the Russia probe. And on Thursday, Trump scoffed at his intelligence community’s — and special counsel Robert Mueller’s — warnings about ongoing Russian election meddling, asking reporters: “You don’t really believe this. Do you believe this?” when asked about a recent call with Putin. Ratcliffe’s would-be nomination was short lived: Trump announced Friday afternoon that Ratcliffe decided to pull himself out of the running; the President cited what he claimed would be a “miserable” confirmation process for Ratcliffe because of the “LameStream” media. He said he…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need