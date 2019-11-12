This Week: New Info On Deceased Gerrymandering Expert’s Efforts In Failed Census Change
The Census Case Sanctions Litigation Might Be Getting A Little Hotter: House Democrats released a report this week on what their probe into the census citizenship question found. The report included previously undisclosed communications that more directly tied the now-deceased GOP gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller to the effort to add the question, which was halted by the Supreme Court earlier this year. While the Supreme Court already found that the rationale Hofeller apparently helped craft was bogus, the new evidence might be of interest to the trial court judge currently considering sanctions against the Trump administration for obscuring in the litigation Hofeller’s role in getting the question added. I’ll be on the look out for whether the legal challengers to the question who are currently requesting sanctions flag these newly released communications for the judge. New Hampshire Student Voting Rights Case To Advance To Trial: A state court judge declined to fully dismiss the lawsuit brought against New Hampshire over…
