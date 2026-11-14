The Call is Coming From Inside the White House

[Report]

Crank Phone Call

President Donald Trump is a long time fan and first time caller.

On Monday evening, there was a very special guest on the premiere episode of the primetime edition of CSPAN’s Washington Journal. The show is a D.C. institution where the hosts field phone calls from viewers all across the country. This week, Trump joined the fray.

“It looks like we’ve got a call from the White House,” said host Mimi Geerges before picking up the line. “Mr. President?”

The spectacle of the leader of the supposed free world calling in to cable news like some kind of cantankerous Karen was apparently absurd enough that someone who could be heard on the broadcast seemingly burst out laughing as the call began. However, Trump revealed this wasn’t his first rodeo.

“I’ve watched you numerous times,” Trump told Geerges.

On one level, the whole situation was deeply absurd. Here was the President of the United States spending his time watching and calling into a show that has developed a somewhat infamous reputation for sober, thoughtful hosts struggling to maintain composure while being bombarded by periodic shouts of “BA BA BOOEY!” and conspiracy fueled rants from callers.

At the same time, it all made perfect sense. Trump is a known cable news addict. And he has built his whole political career and two presidential terms off of ranting at, and on, the television. Anyone who has watched his signature hourlong rallies, or remembers the early birther schtick, knows that complaining about the news, musing about pop culture, and unspooling fringe crackpottery are his core ethos.

Those who rage at AM sports broadcasts, post unhinged comments about minorities on YouTube, or write angry letters to their local paper are Trump’s people. He is the radio caller in chief.

Geerges asked Trump about his affinity for CSPAN. Trump confirmed that he’s not tuned in for the live congressional proceedings or intellectual panels and book talks. He wants to be among the callers.

“Mr. President, we heard that you like to watch CSPAN,” Geerges said. “What do you like to watch?”

Trump explained that he feels the callers give him a sense of the national pulse.

“Well,” he said. “I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are.”

CSPAN prides itself on objectivity. When they are not getting pranked, the network endeavors to evenly divide callers by political affiliation. While Trump conceded that Democrats on the call lines were not fans of his work, he evidently finds the phones more forgiving than his poll numbers.

“I do OK,” Trump said of the shows, adding, “We have some great Republicans calling in.”

Frankly, it would have been fascinating if Geerges spent the whole call asking Trump about his television habits and for thoughts on his fellow callers. Sadly, she pivoted to policy. This prompted what was essentially a highlight reel of some of Trump’s most outlandish and easily debunked claims.

Geerges asked if, given the midterm election results and widespread public dissatisfaction with ICE, Trump might “halt” his mass deportation program. Specifically, she wondered whether the president might go a bit easier on “the honest people who, you know, are just kind of trying to make a life and paying their taxes.”

Trump responded by insisting that his immigration enforcement efforts are focused on “murderers” and “drug dealers.” He also made the wild claim that many undocumented immigrants have been released from “mental institutions” in their home countries. As usual, he described the people his administration has been deporting and detaining en masse as “the worst of the worst.” Of course, much of the reason for the public anger at his policies on this front is the fact none of that is remotely true. Data has consistently shown the majority of people detained by ICE have no criminal convictions.

Geerges then turned to the vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump’s self-styled “secretary of war” narrowly survived that push to oust him this week after a member of the president’s own party, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), filed articles based on the war in Iran, which has no congressional approval, and the administration’s campaign of extrajudicial boat killings, among other things. Democrats have indicated they plan to revive efforts to impeach Hegseth when the new Congress is seated in January.

Trump responded to questions about Hegseth with a fascinating admission. Since the war in Iran began earlier this year, the administration has repeatedly insisted it’s not a war. The linguistic gymnastics help evade the requirements for congressional approval of a conflict that is opposed by most of the public. On CSPAN, Trump basically dropped the ruse as he defended his Cabinet secretary.

“Pete has won two wars,” Trump said. “He’s been the head person in two wars.”

Trump went on to explain that one of the “wars” he was talking about was the rapidfire operation in Venezuela that saw the U.S. capture that country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and install a government that has been eager to let us tap their oil reserves. Trump called Venezuela a gold mine before revealing that Iran was the second war he referred to.

“We won Venezuela and we won Iran,” Trump said.

Despite that confident declaration, the Iran War and an accompanying drastic spike in gas prices are ongoing. Trump immediately admitted as much when Geerges asked how much longer he expected the conflict to continue.

“Well, it depends, we could knock it out fast or we could knock it out over a short … not a long period of time,” Trump said.

Like the truly weirdest and best CSPAN calls, the next few minutes were a rambling and incoherent mess. Trump made various proclamations. He called the deal President Barack Obama made to curb Iran’s nuclear weapons program in 2015 a “disaster.” Trump also insisted other countries were asking him to slow walk the war rather than go for a bigger “hit.” He also suggested things were going great in another corner of the Mideast that has been consumed by war.

“I saved Israel,” Trump said.

Perhaps due to a commercial break or maybe to preserve her own sanity, Geerges ultimately cut in and began to bid farewell.

“Mr. President Trump, we so appreciate you calling to congratulate us. You can call us any time. You have an open invitation to come on the program and be our guest,” she said, adding, “OK sir.”

Trump wished Geerges well and expressed happiness at being one of the first callers on the new program.

“Good luck with everything. It’s my honor to be one of your early calls,” Trump said with a chuckle. “Take care of yourself. Goodbye.”

Geerges then moved on to another eager audience member. The President of the United States was succeeded by a semi-anonymous woman in the Pacific Northwest.

“And we will go back to your calls,” Geerges said after hanging up with Trump. “Now, we’ll go to Margo calling us from Portland, Oregon.”