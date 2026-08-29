All the Massive Public Health Failures Under RFK’s HHS, Ranked

[Dispatch]

Ahead by a Century: Some Observations From Canada

Me debunk an American myth?

And take my life in my hands?

— At the Hundredth Meridian, The Tragically Hip

As TPM’s sole Canadian resident, I feel reluctantly obligated to provide some observations on the current trade war with America. I say reluctantly because I am not a Canadian; I’m an American, and, as an American, I don’t want to give the impression that I’m speaking on behalf of Canadians or that my thoughts represent how Canadians are thinking or feeling at this moment. To the extent that I have Canadian bona fides, they come from being married to a Canadian and from having grown up in Vermont, 45 minutes from the Canadian border. For as long as I can remember, I’ve gone back and forth across that border and Canada, at least east of Toronto, has always felt more familiar to me than, say, anywhere I’ve been south of the Mason Dixon. Canadians were, and are, my family, friends and neighbors. It was probably something of a fait accompli that I am now raising two Canadian-American children. And so, while I’ve only been an official Canadian resident for just over a month, I do have a certain vantage point from which to comment on the unfortunate rupture in relations between the two countries.

That responsibility for hostility between the countries rests on Trump and his administration should be, at this point, obvious to any reasonable observer. Before even taking office for the second time, Trump was floating steep tariffs, attacking Canada’s sovereignty with taunts of making it the 51st state, and referring to then-prime minister Justin Trudeau as “governor.” While this played in American media mostly as a joke in bad taste, something akin to giving a friend a noogie, in Canada it was taken deadly seriously. This wasn’t because Canadians can’t take a joke, but because they are so enmeshed in American culture that many understand U.S. politics in ways even some Americans do not. They knew insecurity or ambition lurked behind Trump’s taunts, and that either could be dangerous to Canada. Trump’s admiration of Vladimir Putin is well known, and while U.S. military invasion was never a primary concern of any Canadian I’ve talked with, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t exactly out of mind either. But more crushing to the Canadians than any threat of aggression was the psychic toll of being blindsided by a friend with whom you share so much in common. And despite the image of Canadians as exceedingly polite and overly apologetic, they are anything but pushovers. Hockey is, after all, the national sport, and it’s the only game I’m aware of where it’s within the rules to drop your gloves and challenge an opposing player to a fight when you feel aggrieved or just need a change in momentum.

That Trump intended to do more than just taunt the Canadians became clear when less than two weeks into his presidency he announced a sweeping 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico — seeming to violate the USCMA trade deal he had negotiated with the two countries during his first term. To justify the tariffs, Trump claimed it was a national emergency to stop fentanyl trafficking across borders into the U.S. This indicated to Canadians — whose borders are responsible for less than 0.1% of the Fentanyl that makes it into the U.S. and, thus, could hardly do more to prevent it — that they had been targeted in bad faith. Trump put a pause on the tariffs a few days later, part of his now famous pattern of aggression followed by retreat (or TACO, if you prefer). But in Canada, trust had been severed and the relationship with the U.S. was on ice, if not in peril.

Soon after, the Canadian and U.S. men’s hockey teams went head to head in the 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Intended as something of an amuse bouche in anticipation of the return of professional players to the Olympics a year later, the tournament (which also included Sweden and Finland) supplanted the traditional NHL all-star game. National pride was on full display, and the riotous crowd at the Bell Centre booed the U.S. national anthem before the puck dropped. My heart was already beating up near my throat when a fight broke out within the first seconds of the game. Two more fights happened within the first nine seconds, mostly instigated by the U.S. The game went on to be an all-time classic. The Americans won, but the Canadians beat them a week later in Boston to claim the trophy. After the tournament, players on both sides, who mostly play for professional teams in the U.S., waved away political tension as a reason for the increased intensity.

When I visited Canada that month in preparation for our eventual move, Canadians had begun boycotting American products and embraced a ”Buy Canadian” mentality. American liquor was being removed from the shelves in all but two provinces, and the province I visited encouraged people to pay for things with cash to avoid American credit card processing fees. When I had to identify myself as an American, which you have to do often when going through the steps necessary to buy a house, I was treated cordially; but I also found myself developing a routine of saying something along the lines of “don’t hold it against me,” in a way that I hoped indicated I was on their side without having to “get into it.” Family and friends expressed regret about what was happening and while no one I knew held any animosity toward American people, or feared that the inverse might be true, most thought it was best to steer clear of the country for a while. They knew the boycotts weren’t going to be financially significant enough to change anything, but it was one way they could signal to their old friend that they were unhappy with the way they were being treated.

In mid March, Mark Carney replaced Trudeau as Prime Minister in an election Trump single-handedly swung in the liberals favor. Before the tariffs and 51st state taunts, Canada was in line to follow the post-COVID trend of democracies throwing out the incumbent party; but Pierre Poilievre’s Trump adjacency, if not outright alignment, ultimately sunk him. Electing Carney, the former banker, to manage the economic threat posed by tariffs seemed like a smart play. Plus, there was hope that Trump’s treatment of Canada might stem from a personal dislike of Trudeau, and that Carney, as a member of the financial elite, might be someone Trump would respect. Hostilities did appear to ease somewhat after the election, but the on-again, off-again nature of Trump’s tariff policy made tariff-watching a near-constant activity in our household. Each new announcement directed at Canada was a fresh psychic wound, like discovering that not only is your partner a cheater, but a serial offender. Eventually, Trump moved on to harassing Greenland, invading his own cities, and starting another war in the Middle East. But this didn’t mean that the relationship between the two countries had stabilized and Canada would just move on.

One of the hardest things Canadians seem to find about this whole situation is that, until recently, an issue so important and existential to them hardly seemed to get any, let alone commensurate, consideration in the U.S. Since Trump’s reelection, he has been the gravitational center of Canadian politics; in American politics, there seems to be little urgency or political momentum in mending the relationship. When Carney made his speech at Davos about middle powers banding together to counter U.S. hegemony, he got the world’s attention for a while, but Trump and the U.S. didn’t appear particularly concerned. That is until Trump reached back in history to find a century-old law he could use to skirt the Supreme Court and justify punishing Canada with 50% tariffs for “discriminating against the commerce of the United States.” While Canada didn’t ask for this, it would at least be another chance to come back to the negotiating table and present their case to an American audience.

That the Canadians appear to have been given an unworkable deal and walked away — and that Canada and the U.S. are now in an all-out trade war with grave economic stakes for both countries, but particularly for Canada — has been covered extensively by all the major news outlets in both countries and I have no special insight to add either about what happened or what comes next. What I can tell you is that the day after the talks fell apart, a Saturday, my friends and neighbors in Canada weren’t talking about the impending trade war, they were talking about going to a tribute to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the final show of the legendary Canadian band The Tragically Hip.

If you are unfamiliar with The Hip, they are a rock group from Kingston, Ontario that started in the ‘80s and became something like the national band of Canada — known for their popular music and activism related to Indigenous rights. When asked by the CBC what he liked about the band, Mark Carney said, “The fabric of the country is woven into a lot of the lyrics and some of the lessons, and some of the strengths and weaknesses are there for all to see.” The Hip played their final show in 2016, the culmination of a farewell tour initiated after lead singer Gord Downie learned he had terminal brain cancer. The CBC broadcast the show live and more than 12 million Canadians watched (more than a third of the population). To honor the 10-year anniversary of that final show, towns and municipalities across Canada would replay the broadcast and host various Hip-related events.

Unfortunately, I didn’t go to the event in my town. Instead, I went to see The Odyssey, which left me contemplating the scarily relevant theme of what winning by dirty tricks does to a person’s, or country’s, psyche. But when I got home, I played the final 30 minutes of The Tragically Hip show. The last song the band plays is called Ahead By A Century. It’s a sad but sweet song about the end of childhood relationships and the anxieties that follow. On the day the trade war started, it’s likely a healthy portion of Canadians were singing along. Make of that what you will.

