Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) put out a rather nebbishy statement today addressing the disastrous abortion ban that went into effect in his state this week, perhaps in part to cut through the curious silence on the part of GOP leadership on an issue it has campaigned on for decades.
Members-Only Article
Where Things Stand: Last We Checked, Ted Wasn’t Cool With States Regulating Reproductive Health
This is your TPM evening briefing.
|
September 2, 2021 6:32 p.m.
