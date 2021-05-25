Where Things Stand: It’s Been One Year Since George Floyd Was Murdered

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester's northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, G...

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester's northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

