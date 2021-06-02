Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Trump Is Only Now Catching Up To The MyPillow Guy

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell laughs during a Ò"Keep Iowa Great" press conference in Des Moines, IA, on February 3, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 2, 2021 12:55 p.m.

By now you’ve likely seen new reporting from the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman: Former President Trump is telling people that he expects he will be “reinstated” to the presidency in August.

