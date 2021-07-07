While the conservative fever swamps’ fear mongering over critical race theory intensifies to new, unhinged heights, the nation’s largest teachers unions are vowing to stand behind educators if they are punished due to new state laws that try to limit or outright ban critical discussions on race, discrimination and the role it plays in American history.
Members-Only Article
Where Things Stand: National Teachers Unions Vow To Defend Educators Punished Over Critical Race Theory
This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
|
July 7, 2021 1:25 p.m.
