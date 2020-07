Where Things Stand: Just Another 2020 Morning News Dump

MIDLAND, TX - JULY 29: President Donald Trump speaks to city officials and employees of Double Eagle Energy on the site of an active oil rig on July 29, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Trump began his visit to the Permian Ba...

MIDLAND, TX - JULY 29: President Donald Trump speaks to city officials and employees of Double Eagle Energy on the site of an active oil rig on July 29, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Trump began his visit to the Permian Basin at a fundraising event in Odessa and concluded in Midland for a tour the oil rig and to discuss energy policy. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS