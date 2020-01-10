Where Things Stand: Schiff Makes Bolton The Senate’s Problem

on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks on a morning television show from the grounds of the White House, on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
January 10, 2020 10:07 a.m.

Happy Friday, January 10. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday evening that he doesn’t plan to subpoena former National Security Adviser John Bolton for testimony before an impending Senate impeachment trial. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following.

