As Republicans fling one culture war after another at the wall to see what sticks in recent weeks, at least one GOP governor isn’t playing along.
Members-Only Article
Where Things Stand: GOP Governor Steps In To Stop Anti-Trans Bill
|
April 6, 2021 1:00 p.m.
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF