What’s Going on Here? #2

Earlier I noted the mystery of just why this National Security Council staffer is going to testify before the impeachment inquiry next week. Tim Morrison is clearly defying the wishes of the White House and the President. But they can do more than wish. Or they should be able to. Something doesn’t fit. Now the Post has a long piece covering similar ground. But to me it still leaves the mystery unanswered.

There are a few possible answers but none are really satisfying. The Post says that the House is getting these people to testify “largely because attorneys for officials who have been called for depositions concluded that the White House’s legal arguments are weak compared with a congressional subpoena.”