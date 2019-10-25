Editor's Brief

What’s Going on Here? #2

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11 : White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, listen as President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with House M... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11 : White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, listen as President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a meeting in the Oval Office of White House on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 25, 2019 9:52 pm

Earlier I noted the mystery of just why this National Security Council staffer is going to testify before the impeachment inquiry next week. Tim Morrison is clearly defying the wishes of the White House and the President. But they can do more than wish. Or they should be able to. Something doesn’t fit. Now the Post has a long piece covering similar ground. But to me it still leaves the mystery unanswered.

There are a few possible answers but none are really satisfying. The Post says that the House is getting these people to testify “largely because attorneys for officials who have been called for depositions concluded that the White House’s legal arguments are weak compared with a congressional subpoena.”

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: