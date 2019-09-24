Editor's Brief

We Will See Whether Biden is Up to This Challenge

DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 08: Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a 20-minute campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair August 08, ... DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 08: Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a 20-minute campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair August 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. 22 of the 23 politicians seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination will be visiting the fair this week, six months ahead of the all-important Iowa caucuses. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 24, 2019 2:33 pm

I’ve wanted to focus on the substance of President Trump’s extortion scheme with Ukraine. But the attempt inevitably impacts the Democratic primary campaign. There’s a lot of chatter to the effect that President Trump has already succeeded in making the story about Biden and baseless claims of alleged wrongdoing rather than Trump’s criminal behavior. That’s not quite how I see it, though there are many news organizations doing a lot to make that possible. I think you can read the drift of public opinion from the rapid movement of Democratic representatives in the direction of impeachment.

This is more an opportunity for Biden than a challenge. But only if he has the muscle and agility to rise to it.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: